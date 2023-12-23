First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after purchasing an additional 370,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,325,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.24 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.15.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

