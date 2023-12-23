First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 743 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,494 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 329,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 122,305 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

PZA stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

