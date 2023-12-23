First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 796 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,125 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,087,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

