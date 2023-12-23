First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 231 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $158.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.