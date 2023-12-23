Cardinal Capital Management Grows Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

CFR stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $139.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

