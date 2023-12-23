Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Position Increased by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,107 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 1.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $26,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $90.04.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
