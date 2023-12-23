Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.22% of Silicom worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Silicom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Silicom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 596,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicom by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 585,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Silicom by 10.8% during the first quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 108,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Stock Performance

SILC stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Silicom Ltd. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter.

SILC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Silicom Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

See Also

