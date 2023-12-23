Cardinal Capital Management Has $628,000 Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 127,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $62.37 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $895.01 million, a PE ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.18 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 252.63%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

