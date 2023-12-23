Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $96,936,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $49,448,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,084,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,412,000 after acquiring an additional 363,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MHK opened at $103.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $94.69. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

