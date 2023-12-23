Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Heartland Express worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 287.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.31 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $295.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

HTLD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at $288,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 95,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,250,474.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,595,545.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 297,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,327. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

