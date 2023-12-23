Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $446.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.51. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $469.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

