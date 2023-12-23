Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 199 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Middleby were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Middleby in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 44.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Middleby by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Middleby Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.45.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

