Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.12% of Insteel Industries worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIIN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 51.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

IIIN stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $741.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $157.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Insteel Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.