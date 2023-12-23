InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Position Raised by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDCC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2,168.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 346,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,423,000 after buying an additional 330,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $14,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth $16,076,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth $6,199,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth $5,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $111.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDCC

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,982 shares of company stock worth $175,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.