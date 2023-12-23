Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 2,182 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,910 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,021,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,493,000 after acquiring an additional 271,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,879,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.