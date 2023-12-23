Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $121.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $125.02.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

