Cardinal Capital Management Has $1 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,335.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 378,219 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.52. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $95.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.