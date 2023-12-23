Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,475. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spire

Spire Stock Up 1.3 %

Spire stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $75.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.48 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.44%.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.