Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,800,000 after buying an additional 362,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,587,000 after purchasing an additional 707,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Webster Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,277,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,468,000 after purchasing an additional 120,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

