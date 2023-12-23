Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Trading 11.6% Higher

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) rose 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.83 and last traded at $102.83. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.16.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.64.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers pure juices, ready-to-drink fruit drinks, and fruit-based snacks.

