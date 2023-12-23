Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. 7,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 8,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $21.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.81.

About Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF

The Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETFNew (OPPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between US equities, fixed income and cash based on broad market indicators determined by the adviser as opportunistic in pursuing long-term total return.

