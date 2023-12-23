Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Z-Work Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

About Z-Work Acquisition

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

