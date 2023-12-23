CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Shares Up 1.8%

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $16.80. 795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

CP ALL Public Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28.

About CP ALL Public

(Get Free Report)

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.