PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Trading 1.6% Higher

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 88,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 134,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.
PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.
