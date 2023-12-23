Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Shares Up 1.3%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. 5,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global ex-US large- and mid-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

Featured Articles

