Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 8,183,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 1,903,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Scirocco Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.39. The company has a market cap of £2.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Scirocco Energy Company Profile

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the sustainable energy and circular economy assets primarily in Europe. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 1.59% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

