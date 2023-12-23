VSE Co. (VSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.
VSE has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. VSE has a payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VSE to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.
VSE Stock Down 0.6 %
VSE stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VSE by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
