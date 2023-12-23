VSE Co. (VSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

VSE has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. VSE has a payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VSE to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Stock Down 0.6 %

VSE stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. VSE had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $231.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that VSE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Read Our Latest Report on VSE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VSE by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.