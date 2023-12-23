C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $87.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

