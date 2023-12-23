Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,136,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 135,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.45. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

