Tevis Investment Management Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Tevis Investment Management cut its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $46,370,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $15,202,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,697 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $12,601,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2,755.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 877,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 846,343 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $9.49 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.