Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Increased by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 18.5% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Barton Investment Management owned about 0.16% of Shopify worth $114,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

SHOP opened at $76.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 2.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

