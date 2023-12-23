Tevis Investment Management Acquires 11,738 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 1.3% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

