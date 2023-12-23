Barton Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Air Lease comprises 4.8% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $29,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,077,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,494,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of AL opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.69. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AL

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.