Tevis Investment Management Grows Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 731,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $143.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.01. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.12 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

