ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) is First Affirmative Financial Network’s 7th Largest Position

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury comprises 1.6% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 1,064.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 318,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 291,344 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 1,106.4% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 86,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 79,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 2,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 70,980 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $31.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Profile

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

