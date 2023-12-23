Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $333.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.06 and a 1 year high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

