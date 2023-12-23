Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) is Barton Investment Management’s 9th Largest Position

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,728 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 3.3% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Barton Investment Management owned about 0.11% of Blue Owl Capital worth $20,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.0 %

OWL stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OWL. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.48.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

