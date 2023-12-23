SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SPTS stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

