First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 4,546 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Chunghwa Telecom accounts for about 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $37.90 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

