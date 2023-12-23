First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 126 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Intuit were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,571 shares of company stock worth $57,047,399. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $624.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $627.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $548.62 and a 200 day moving average of $514.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

