Navam Welihinda Sells 33,045 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $753,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $52,900.00.
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Navam Welihinda sold 11,951 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $253,719.73.
HashiCorp Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $23.43 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on HCP shares. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144,254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,723,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 455,179 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,388,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
