Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 80,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Progyny Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. Progyny’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after buying an additional 353,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,522,000 after purchasing an additional 565,160 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,116,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,228,000 after purchasing an additional 127,976 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,435,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Progyny by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,698,000 after purchasing an additional 293,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Progyny

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.