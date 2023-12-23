Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Joel James Holliday Sells 3,000 Shares

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00.

TSE ABX opened at C$24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 603.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.09. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$19.04 and a 52-week high of C$28.19.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.4088785 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,350.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.44.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

