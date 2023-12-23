Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells 3,211 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 3,211 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $72,215.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 435,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,076.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ BASE opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 165,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 40,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 157,347 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

