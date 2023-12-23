Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU) Director John Steven Chambers Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU – Get Free Report) Director John Steven Chambers acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.
Altura Energy Price Performance
CVE:ATU opened at C$0.38 on Friday. Altura Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$103.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.
About Altura Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Altura Energy
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Altura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.