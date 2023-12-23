Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang Sells 1,000 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) VP John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $74.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $75.60.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 130.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 56.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 25.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

