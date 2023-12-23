Insider Buying: Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) Director Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) Director Brian D. Finn acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $24,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,506.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STRC opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.37.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,487.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.
Featured Stories
