Insider Buying: Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) Director Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) Director Brian D. Finn acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $24,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,506.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRC opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.37.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,487.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 28.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,498 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Price Jennifer C. raised its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,659,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 480,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 197,950 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

