Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 5,201 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,201 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $109,481.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $21.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.97.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
