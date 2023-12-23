Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Robert L. Scott Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $621.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.