Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Major Shareholder Sells $37,233.24 in Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 13,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $37,233.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,669.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Research Solutions alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Peter Derycz sold 27,814 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,428.96.

On Friday, November 10th, Peter Derycz sold 18,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $42,120.00.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 million, a PE ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 0.54. Research Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSSS shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.35 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSSS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 26.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the third quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.